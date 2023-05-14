Dean, Dave, and Andy are joined by Elton Jim Turano this week! The group starts this week off talking about Mother’s Day.

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular health update. Dr. Most starts this week off by talking about the fight against Breast Cancer and the major strides that have been made against the disease. And of course, Dr. Most answers your questions.

Sara Stotts, Playwright and Producer, and Tafadzwa Diener, Actress in “Mother Freaking Hood” Venus Cabaret space at Mercury Theater, joins Dean to talk about the idea for the production, and the story behind it. Later on, Tafadzwa shares a song from the show! For more information visit, mercurytheaterchicago.com/motherfreakinghood.

Dean’s A-List interview this week is with Michael J. Fox!