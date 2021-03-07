Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | March 7th, 2021 | Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall and Tracy Morgan

Dean and the Crew remember the “old dump” that was the Tribune Tower. Plus, where were the WGN Walk of Fame plaques moved to? Dave Schwan delivers a Far Flung Forecast from St. Joseph, Missouri.

Dr. Robert Murphy, Professor of Infectious Diseases at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine talks with Dean about the ramped up vaccine distribution. He says the increase in vaccination numbers are mostly due to states getting better at distribution and the approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Dr. Murphy also answers calls and texts from listeners.

Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace is one of the first theaters to announce they are reopening. Associate Artistic Director Matthew Carney says the theater will be monitoring the situation closely and looks to make the theater as safe as possible for their patrons. Check out the productions and activities that Drury Lane has to offer during COVID.

Dean shares his full-length A-list interviews with the cast of ‘Coming 2 America.’ Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall and Tracy Morgan all share their perspectives of what it was like to film Coming 2 America over 30 years after the original. Bella Murphy, Eddie Murphy’s daughter, remembers what it was like growing up with Eddie Murphy as your father.

Allie Thomas, mentor and volunteer at empowerHER, joins this week’s “Tell Me Something Good.” empowerHER is a nonprofit organization that offers support to girls and young women who have lost their mothers. empowerHER is open in all 50 states and there are plenty of ways to get involved. Visit empoweringher.org to become a mentor or to enroll a girl.

You’ll want to start making some space in your kitchen cabinets for an air fryer after this edition of “Food Time.” Jessie Price of EatingWell magazine talks about what you should look for when you’re going to buy an air fryer. Visit EatingWell.com for healthy air fryer recipes and more.