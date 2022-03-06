Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | March 6th

Dean starts the show with DePaul history professor and Ukraine expert Tom Mockaitis. Plus, Dave Schwan joins in for the Far Flung Forecast.

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins this week’s regular COVID-19 segment. Plus, he and Dean enjoy a change of pace by talking about allergies.

Arranmore joins Dean for a live in-studio performance of their fan favorite South Side Irish song.

Dr. Richard Farkas, political science professor at DePaul, joins Dean to talk about the Ukrainian no-fly zone debates.

Out-going artistic director of the Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Barbara Gaines, joins the show to reflect on her career and the creation of the Chicago Shakespeare Theater.

Dean talks with Mark Wahlberg about his newest movie and finishing workouts before the sun rises.

Ilene Uhlmann of the Jewish Film Festival joins Dean to talk about the revitalization of the festival after its Covid-induced shutdown.