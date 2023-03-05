Dean is back for a full show and a sweet reunion with Andy and Dave to talk about cold beaches, warm beaches, Chris Rock and a sticker that just won’t quit. Then it is time for Dave Schwan’s Far Flung Forecast!

Jane Lanier, the Director and Choreographer of A Chorus Line, joins Dean to talk about her history in Broadway, working with many of her former students and more about the latest production at Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace. Tickets can be purchased here until March 19th.

Ben Vereen, Tony Award winner and proud member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., is coming to Chicago and he joins Dean to talk about his upcoming show at Moraine Valley Community College in Palos Hills. You can purchase tickets to the March 11th show here.

The stars of Creed III, Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors, join Dean to talk about the latest entry in the series of films set after the events of the Rocky series.