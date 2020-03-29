Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | March 29th, 2020 | COVID-19 medical experts, Miguel Cervantes and more…

Do homemade masks work? Will there be a second wave of the virus after this? How does this pandemic compare to others? Doctor Kevin most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Hospital. Dr. Most joins Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning to answer your questions and give you an update on the latest COVID-19 news. (16:45)

If you’ve watched Governor Pritzker’s COVID-19 press conferences then you’ll know that Michael Albert has instantly become a recognizable face. Albert is the sign language interpreter you see to the right of Governor Pritzker. Albert talks about what it’s like to suddenly be in the spotlight and what it takes to effectively sign for the coronavirus press conferences. (49:28)

‘This Week in Theater’ welcomes the Second City. Abby Wagner, Vice President of Training Centers and Educational Programs, and Jeff Poole, Program Head of Kids and Teens Workshops join the show to discuss their ‘Comedy From Your Couch.’ The new program offers remote access to various Second City courses and lessons. Wagner and Poole explain the logistics and how they have maintained normalcy with the program. Plus, listen to Wagner and Poole teach the Sunday morning crew and their listeners how to be funny. (59:15)

Hamilton star Miguel Cervantes joins the show to talk about his life during the coronavirus outbreak. Cervantes reflects on the atmosphere of Hamilton’s last show on Broadway before theater productions were put on hold. Cervantes also talks about ‘Around Broadway in 80 Days,’ the virtual platform he is participating in to help give student performers a platform in light of their canceled productions. You can check out Broadway in Chicago to keep up to date on all of the performances. (1:38:45)

Doctor Michael Roizen is the Chief Wellness Officer at the Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Roizen joins Dean Richards to talk about the latest on COVID-19 and takes calls from listeners to answer their questions. Dr. Roizen also touches on what vitamins are doing to keep your immune system as strong as possible. You can take Persona’s free vitamin pack assessment on their website. Also, read Dr. Roizen’s “What to Eat When” book for tips on how to improve your health and life through food. (2:01:23)

Doctor Jeffery VanWigen has been a family physician for more than 20 years in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Dr. VanWigen’s video showing how to clean groceries, takeout and deliveries has racked up over 19 million views in the last few days. Dr. VanWigen tells you how you should be thinking about your home during the pandemic and what the safest way is to disinfect your groceries. (2:22:08)