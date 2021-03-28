Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | March 28th, 2021 | Easter meals and movie reels

Dean starts off the show by talking about the new, tell-all, Tina Turner documentary, ‘Tina.’ Dave “Lovey” Schwan delivers a Far Flung Forecast from Dubuque, Iowa that includes a relevant Chicago icon.

Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning to discuss the latest COVID-19 news and answer your questions. This week Dr. Most talks about why the COVID-19 numbers are going up in Chicago even with all of the testing and vaccine distribution. Dr. Most says the vaccine production will soon match the demand in the weeks to follow.

Have a question for Dr. Most? Call or text Dean during his weekly visit with Dr. Most at 9:30 on Sunday morning.

Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell was recently named Hubbard Street Dance’s Artistic Director. Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell got her start at Hubbard Street and says it’s coming around full-circle now that she’s back as their Artistic Director. She says the theater plans to be back in-person this fall but that backup plans are essential during COVID.

Chicago’s Very Own actor Paul Raci sat down with Dean to talk about his South Side Chicago roots, Oscar nomination, and his role in the critically acclaimed film ‘Sound of Metal.’

This week’s Food Time segment features Jason Lesniewicz, Choose Chicago’s Director of Cultural Tourism. Lesniewicz has this year’s recommendations for the best Easter and Passover meals to-go in Chicago.