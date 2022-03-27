Dean starts the show by welcoming back Dave Schwan and they remember Dave’s father, who passed away two weeks ago. Plus, Dave gives his Far Flung Forecast!

Dr. Robert Murphy, Professor of Infectious Diseases, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, joins Dean to give a COVID update. Dr. Murphy discusses the concern level over the BA2 omicron variant. Dr. Murphy also provides updates on a second booster shot and who could be eligible for it as well as oral treatments for COVID. Dr. Murphy answers listener questions and more!

Jeff Haydon, Ravinia’s President, and CEO, joins Dean to talk about the Ravinia’s Festival! The Festival runs from May 20th through September 18th. For more information go to ravinia.org.

Actors Ben Rappaport and Emily Bergl from “Good Night, Oscar” now at the Goodman Theatre join Dean to talk about what it is like to perform at the Goodman and about their roles. For tickets click here.

Rick Bayless, Owner of Frontera Grill, joins Dean to talk about a new project of his, helping write a play called “Recipe for Disaster”, which is now playing! For tickets and more click here!

The great Andy Masur provides his annual Best Picture nominations incorporated into a sportscast.

WGN-TV Morning News Host, Larry Potash talks with Dean about season 10 of “Backstory with Larry Potash” airing April 2nd on WGN TV.

Dean shares an interview he did with singer Daryl Hall, who is coming to Chicago this week.

To finish the show Dean does Foodtime at the movies in honor of Oscar Sunday!