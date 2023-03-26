Dean, Dave, and Andy are joined this week by Jim Turano. The gang starts this off by talking about the Shamrock Shuffle and the construction that started on the Kennedy Expressway this week.

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular health update. Dr. Most starts this week off by giving an update in the fight against COVID. Then Dr. Most talks about when new booster shots can be available. And of course, Dr. Most answers your questions.

Seth Goldberg with Chicago Adaptive Sports joins Dean to talk about their upcoming fundraiser with MWA Wrestling to help fund their own sports building. The event is Saturday April 15th at 6:30pm, for tickets visit ticketstripe.com/arlington2023.

Zurin Villanueva, Ari Groover, and Garrett Turner, part of the cast of Tina – The Tina Turner Musical join Dean to talk about the life of Tina and the production of the play. Tina – The Tina Turner Musical is playing now through April 2 at The James M. Nederlander Theatre. For tickets visit broadwayinchicago.com

Dean’s A-list Interviews this week are with Actors Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne!