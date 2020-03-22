Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | March 22nd, 2020 | COVID-19 update, virtual choirs and theaters, cooking in a pandemic

Doctor Michael Roizen is the Chief Wellness Officer at the Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Roizen joins Dean Richards to reveal what you should be doing to build your immunity to help fight COVID-19 and other viruses. Dr. Roizen also highlights Persona, the nutritional help website that helps you to assess your nutritional intake. You can take Persona’s free vitamin pack assessment on their website. Also, read Dr. Roizen’s “What to Eat When” book for tips on how to improve your health and life through food. (6:30)

Caitlyn Walsh is the choir director at Rolling Meadows High School in Rolling Meadows, IL. Her choir, which includes senior Grace Anderson, was all set to perform West Side Story before the COVID-19 pandemic. To make sure they could still spread their voices, Walsh and Anderson set up a virtual choir with 28 members of the RMHS choir. Listen to their conversation with Dean and watch their virtual choir on their Twitter page. (56:29)

Tonight, Frank Ferrante brings you “An Evening with Groucho” live from his living room in California. Ferrante talks with Dean about the struggles of theaters at the moment, but reveals what he has been doing to remain positive during the pandemic. You can watch the “An Evening with Groucho” live stream on the An Evening with Groucho Facebook page tonight at 8PM CT. (1:09:00)

“Cooking with Dean” has become a hot segment on the WGN morning news during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dean carries his segment over to the radio to talk about his upcoming recipes and to ask listeners what they have been cooking at home during their social distancing and quarantine. (1:32:44)

Doctor Kevin most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Hospital. Dr. Most joins Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning to answer your questions and give you an update on the latest COVID-19 news. (1:48:57)

Do you have a lot of random ingredients and grocery items that you don’t know what to do with? Sarah Stegner is the chef at Northbrook’s Prarie Grass Cafe. You can call Sarah on her help hotline from 2:00pm to 4:00pm everyday to get her pandemic cooking advice. (2:19:52)