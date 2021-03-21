Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | March 21st, 2021 | The mysterious missing moron mug

Dean and the crew start the show by talking about a March Madness style bracket of classic Chicago commercials. Dean has a special connection to a first seed commercial! Dave Schwan delivers a Far Flung Forecast from Belarus.

Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning to discuss the latest COVID-19 news and answer your questions. This week, Dr. Most talks about why it is still important to wear a mask even if you’re fully vaccinated, and the next phase of vaccination distribution. Plus, Dr. Most answers calls and texts from listeners.

Vickie Quade, creator of Late Nite Catechism, joins the show to talk about the closing of the Royal George Theater. First opening in 1993, Late Nite Catechism holds the record for the longest running religious show in Chicago. The theater’s space is expected to be sold for redevelopment.

WGN’s Dean Richards caught up with Naperville native Bob Odenkirk to talk Bozo the Clown, ‘Better Call Saul,’ and his new action movie, ‘Nobody.’

Coleen Kirnan runs Tuscan Women Cook, the company that takes you to Tuscany to cook and eat recipes handed down by generations. Kirnan says tours to Italy are currently paused but will hopefully safely open soon. Kirnan and Dean share recipes and talk about recipes from the Tuscan Woman Cook Cookbook.