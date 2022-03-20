Dean starts off the show off by honoring the life of Dave Schwan’s father, Paul, who passed away this week by playing clip from 2019 when Dean had Paul on the show. Dean and the crew share memories of Paul throughout the show.

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean to talk about the new COIVD variant, BA.2 and how to prepare for it. Later on Dr. Most discusses if we will need another booster shot and more.

Today is producer Ryan Pollock’s last day working on Dean’s show. Ryan shares his favorite memories, what is next for him and plays some of his music.

The next Dean’s Night Out is April 16th at Paramount Theatre for “Rock of Ages”! To win tickets click here!