Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | March 14th, 2021 | Grammy Sunday

Tonight is the 63rd GRAMMY Awards. Dean highlights a few of the artists up for “Record of The Year” and teases Elton Jim Turano about not liking any of the nominations. Then, Dave Schwan delivers a Far Flung Forecast from Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Dean Richards every Sunday morning at 9:30 to discuss the latest COVID-19 news and to answer your questions. This week, Dr. Most looks back at a few things we’ve endured and learned over the past year. Plus, he answers calls and texts from listeners about travel, the vaccine, and their concerns.

Dean remembers remembers WGN-TV meteorologist Mike Hamernik after he passed away at 60 last week.

Brian Murphy joins Dean for the annual visit with the lead singer of Arranmore. Murphy says he misses the days of performing live and looks forward to getting back on stage with the band. Dean continues to carry the torch of Roy Lenoard by playing Arranmore’s “South Side Irish” hit.

Director Weyni Mengesha talks about the Steppenwolf’s production of “Duchess! Duchess! Duchess!” The production is loosely inspired by Meghan Markle and “uses the monarchy to investigate how society’s institutions of power affect Black women.” Visit steppenwolf.org for tickets and more information.

Sarah Jenson, Executive Director of Recording Academy Chicago Chapter, discusses a few of the Chicago musicians that are up for GRAMMY nominations.

Are you observing meatless Fridays during Lent? Dirk Fucick, owner of Dirk’s Fish and Gourmet Shop on N Clybourn Ave joins this week’s food time segment to talk all things seafood.