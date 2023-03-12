Dean, Dave, and Andy start this week off talking about all the Irish and St. Patrick’s Day Parades happening around the city today. Then it is time for Dave Schwan’s Far Flung Forecast.

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular health update. Dr. Most starts this week off by talking about how daylight saving time can affect your health. And of course Dr. Most answers your questions.

Ellie Rose Pulsifer, actress in Annie, joins Dean to talk about the production of “Annie” and how she got her start in acting at young age.

Dean A-List Interviews this week are with Oscar Nominees film director Steven Spielberg and actor Austin Butler!

Then Food Time this week is all about food from the movies!