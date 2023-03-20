Dean, Dave, and Andy start this shortened show off talking about Dean and the WGN-TV Morning News team’s special news broadcast on St. Patrick’s Day. Then it is time for Dave Schwan’s Far Flung Forecast.

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular health update. Dr. Most starts this week off to talk about the relevance to knowing the origins of a deadly virus to prevent another outbreak.

Dean’s A-List Interviews this week are with stars of the film John Wick 4, Keanu Reeves and the late Lance Reddick.