Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | June 7th, 2020 | Spike Lee’s new movie, Robert Kennedy, Dairy Month and more…

Hilary Bird is the Managing Editor at Chicago Parent and joins the show to talk her article 13 Books to Help You Explain Racism to Kids. Bird says that “one step to teaching kids about race is to introduce other cultures into he media you present.” Bird also talks about the age at which you should begin to teach your children about race and how you should address it with them.

The Black Ensemble Theater was created 44 years ago. Jackie Taylor, the founder and CEO, says she created the ensemble to “eradicate racism.” Taylor says that over the years she has learned that music and her productions have helped tremendously in uniting her audience. Taylor also says the Black Ensemble Theater is looking forward to and planning for a reopen as soon as they are able.

Senator Robert Kennedy was shot on June 5th, 1968 and died a day later. Kennedy was known for his calming words, especially when he addressed a crowd of mostly African Americans in Indianapolis to tell them Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated. Dean remembers Robert Kennedy and MLK with powerful, moving speeches and broadcasts from 1968.

‘Da 5 Bloods’ is the latest film set to release under director Spike Lee. Dean highlights his conversations with Lee and actors Delroy Lindo, Jonathon Majors, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis and Isaiah Whitlock. Dean talks with everyone and asks them about the importance of the picture and why it is still so prevalent today.

Tina Peterson is the National Program Manager at the Dairy Farms of Wisconsin. June is National Dairy Month so Peterson tells Dean why it’s a big month for Wisconsin where they “dream in cheese.” Plus, Dean and Peterson trade their favorite cheesy recipes.