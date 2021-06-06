Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | June 6th, 2021 | Maxwell Street Market is back

Dean and the Sunday crew start the show by talking about D-Day on the 77th anniversary of the largest seaborne invasion. Dave Schwan delivers an appropriate Far Flung Forecast from France.

Doctor Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean every Sunday morning at 9:30. This week Dr. Most talks about general health tips for staying safe in the hot summer sun as well as his hat recommendations for protecting your skin. Dr. Most also answers calls and texts from listeners about their COVID-19 concerns.

The Sunday morning show was pleased to learn that Maxwell Street Market reopened on Sunday morning! Manager Nikki Bulter talks with Dean about what the market looks like with COVID restrictions and what your can expect to find at Chicago’s iconic, historic market.

Dean shares his two latest A-list interviews with Julianne Moore and Jake Gyllenhaal.

This week’s food time segment features grilled desserts. Dean talks about his favorite grilled dessert recipes and talks with listeners about their favorites.