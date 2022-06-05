Dean and crew start the show off this week by singing and listening to Roger Miller. Then it is time for Dave Schwan’s world-famous far-flung forecast!

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular COVID-19 segment. To start things off Dr. Most gives an update on the COVID numbers around the state and how long should you should stay in quarantine if you catch the virus. Then Dr. Most talks about a potential universal COVID vaccine that is in the works. And to wrap things up Dr. Most answers listener questions.

David Chase, co-founder of Epiphany Center for the Arts, joins Dean to talk about the history of the Epiphany Center for the Arts, the restoration of the building, and what upcoming events they have going on at the Center.

Christina Rea, writer/producer of Skates, joins the show to talk how her story which is the inspiration behind the creation of the musical Skates. Skates opens today at the Studebaker Theater inside the historic Fine Arts Building.

Delia Jervier, Executive Directive Alzheimer’s Association, Illinois Chapter, joins Dean in honor of June being Alzheimer’s Awareness month to raise awareness of symptoms and signs of Alzheimer’s and provide an update on treatment options.

Rebecca Fons, Programming director, Gene Siskel Film Center/Judy Garland Centennial, joins Dean to share about Judy! A Judy Garland Summer Centennial, now at the Gene Siskel Film Center from June 1st-July 30th