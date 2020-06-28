Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | June 28th, 2020 | Mel Brooks, Dr. Kevin Most, Kristen Chenoweth and more…

Dean starts the show off by telling the unfortunate story of how his mask ended up in the toilet before the show. Then, Dean reminisces on his first Sunday morning show at WGN Radio (circa 1998) when he took over for Roy Leonard.

Mel Brooks turns 94 today. The Brooklyn, New York native is best known for his roles in ‘Spaceballs,’ ‘Blazing Saddles,’ ‘The Producers,’ and many others. Dean takes a look back on his conversation with Brooks from 2001 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre when Brooks was in town for a pre-Broadway tryout. Dean also talks with listeners about their Mel Brooks favorites. (24:43)

The Broadway musical ‘Hamilton’ is coming to your home via Disney Plus. Dean opens up this week’s theater segment by covering the details and how you can stream the musical on Friday, July 3rd. Then, Dean talks with a local high school director about their innovative virtual production. (56:13)

Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital and joins Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning to discuss the latest COVID-19 news and answer your questions. Dr. Most also talks about the continued importance of masks and the mutual trust that must exist between the public and establishments as reopening begins. Plus, Dean tells Dr. Most how his mask ended up in the toilet. (1:19:22)

This week’s A-List interviews: Dean sat down with Jon Stewart to talk about his new film, ‘Irresistible.’ The film features Steve Carell and covers both sides of the political spectrum to show a behind the scenes look at American politics. Plus, Dean plays back his conversation with Kristen Chenoweth as they talk about performing during the pandemic and Ravinia’s Living Room Lawn Party. (1:48:18)

This week’s ‘Food Time’ segment features Chicago Magazine’s dining editor Amy Cavanaugh to discuss The Chicago Cookbook. The cookbook features the warm cauliflower salad from Monteverde, bacon-wrapped dates from Avec, sweet potato and coconut soup from Virtue, and more. The cookbook is available for limited time at newsstands at Barnes & Noble, Hudson News, Whole Foods, Mariano’s and Jewel, or avalale for purchases online at chicagomag.com/cookbook. (2:03:21)