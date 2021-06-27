Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | June 27th, 2021 | A-List interviews, 1971 Willy Wonka cast, and more…

Dean Richards' Sunday Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dean Richards

No lack of entertainment with Dean, the regular Sunday Crew and Elton Jim Turano all on the airwaves today! Dave “Augustus Gloop” Schwan delivers a Far Flung Forecast from a town along Route 66.

Doctor Robert Murphy, Professor of Infectious Diseases at Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine, joins this week’s COVID and health segment. The World Health Organization said announced that the Delta variant is the most transmittable and that masks are recommended — even for vaccinated individuals. Dr. Murphy discusses what the WHO recommendation means for Americans and how it will effect their daily routine.

Dean shares his round table discussion with the now grown children of the original 1971 Willy Wonka. The actors, now all in “normal” professions, talk about their experience filming the movie and what they are up to 50 years later.

Dean’s weekly A-List interviews features Ludacris and Tyrese Gibson of the new blockbuster ‘F9’. Dean takes calls to get polarizing opinions on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘In The Heights.’

This week’s Food Time show features Weber Grill expert Doug Badger to talk about the brand new Weber SmokeFire grill. Badger says the “smart grill” computer gives the user an opportunity to monitor your food and grill temperature closer.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dean Richards' Entertainment Report

More Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report

Popular

MORE DEAN RICHARDS

Dean’s Bio

Dean’s List

Dean’s Reviews

FoodTime
More Home Page Top Stories