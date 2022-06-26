Dean is broadcasting from Bradley Place because at 11am he will be going with WGN-TV to be a part of the Pride Parade. Then Elton Jim will take over for Dean at 11am. Dean and the crew welcome back Elton Jim Turano to the studio and then Dave gives his Far Flung Forecast!

Dr. Robert Murphy, Professor of Infectious Diseases, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, joins Dean and Jim to give a COVID update. Dr. Murphy talks about why it is important to stay up to date with your booster shots to keep yourself safe. Then Dr. Murphy talks about the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines getting approved for kids under the age of 5. And of course Dr. Murphy answers your listener questions.

Dean is joined by Laird Mackintosh and Shereen Ahmed the stars of My Fair Lady which opens this Tuesday, June 28th at the Cadillac Palace Theatre and playing through July 10th. Laird and Shereen talk about their roles, favorite songs in the production and more! For tickets and more visit broadwayinchicago.com