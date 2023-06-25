Dean Richards begins his shortened show by discussing some of his favorite snacks and beverages with the team. Dave also gives his “Far-Flung Forecast.” Then, Dr. Kevin Most, chief medical officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean Richards for this week’s regular health update. With Summer officially under way, Dr. Most discusses the importance of protecting yourself from the sun and what measures you can take in order to mitigate damage. Additionally, Dr. Most discusses the newest covid booster shot which will be available along with this year’s flu vaccine. Finally, Alyssa Lombardo joins Dean to talk about the Roscoe Village Burger Fest. Dean will be judging the “Best Burger” competition this year!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction