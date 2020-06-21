Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | June 21st, 2020 | Kevin Bacon, Sunday Morning crew dads, fair foods from home, and more…

Dean Richards starts the show off thinking of the best Father’s Day tunes with the Sunday Morning crew.

Dean calls up Andy Masur and Dave Schwan’s fathers to wish them a Happy Father’s Day, ask them about their sons as kids and of course to try to dig up dirt on the two. (15:17)

John Williams joins the show to talk about his new show, ‘Sunday Standards with John Williams’. The show debuts on Sunday, June 21st from 9pm-11pm and brings classic standards straight from the Great American Songbook to the WGN radio airwaves. The show will feature a wide range of musical artists including Nat King Cole, Sammy Davis Jr., Barry Manilow and Amy Winehouse. Williams says that he grew up listening to songs straight from the songbook and that he is happy to bring the tunes together all in one show. (48:30)

You know Arranmore as the Irish-rooted band from Chicago and for their South Side Irish tune but today you’ll know them for their new tune about dads. Dean talks with Brian Murphy about the latest on the band and what they’ve been up to during the pandemic. (57:12)

TV shows and sitcoms have accumulated notable dads over the years but can you think of any that aren’t portrayed as incompetent? Dean gives his number one TV dad and opens up the phone lines to hear your best TV dad picks. (1:17:48)

Dean spoke with both Kevin Bacon and Joseph Gordon Leavitt on their films ‘You Should Have Left’ and ‘7500’, respectively. Both are “white knuckler” films that leave you on the edge of your seat. (1:43:41)

Lynn Osmond is the President of the Chicago Architecture Center and joins the show this week to talk about the Fulton-Randolph Market District. Osmond talks about the early days of the neighborhood and its transformation from “gritty to gourmet”. Osmond also talks about a few of the stops you’ll encounter on the Fulton-Randolph Market District walking tour that the CAC offers. View all of the walking and cruise tours that the CAC has to offer at architecture.org. (1:56:46)

The Food Time segment this week features chef and author George Geary to talk about his cookbook ‘Fair Foods: The Most Popular and Offbeat Recipes from America’s State and County Fairs‘. In the book, Chef Geary teaches you how to cook up common fair foods from the comfort of your own home. Geary said he started working on the book well before the closing of all of the county and state fairs but that the timing is perfect. Geary also highlights a few of the recipes, both fried and un-fried. (2:17:20)