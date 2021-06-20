Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | June 20th, 2021 | Happy Father’s Day

Dean calls up Paul Schwan and Steve Masur to wish them a Happy Father’s Day and to see if he can get any juicy information on Dave and Andy. Both Paul and Steve share their fondest memories of their sons.

Dr. Murphy is a Professor of Infectious Diseases at Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine. He joins Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning to discuss the latest COVID-19 news and answer your questions. Dr. Murphy talks about the new COVID-19 Delta variant and why public officials are concerned about it. Plus, Dean takes calls and texts from listeners with COVID-19 questions for Dr. Murphy.

‘This Week in Theater’ features Jackie Taylor, Founder and CEO of the Black Ensemble Theater. Taylor talks about the reopening of the theater and says that she wants to bring productions back but do it slow and safe. Taylor also shares her excitement about the $5 million grant that her theater received last week and how the theater plans to utilize the grant.

Callers and texters send in their favorite TV and movie fathers. Then, Dean shares his one-on-one A-List interview with Vin Diesel.

Listeners voice their frustration about the big changes at the Tribune and whether they’ll be keeping their subscription.