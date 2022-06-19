Dean and crew start the show off this week by talking about ways they see themselves acting like their fathers as they have gotten older. Then the crew shares memories of Dave’s dad Paul, and audio from past times Paul has joined the show. Then Andy Masur’s father, Steve, joins the show to share memories of Andy and recall memorable gifts Andy has given him for Father’s day.

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular COVID-19 segment. Dr. Most talks about the CDC and FDA making the vaccine available for kids 5 and under. Then Dr. Most talks about how people with the vaccine can get over COVID quicker than those who are not. Later on, Dr. Most shares health tips on how to stay safe and healthy during the summer heat. And of course, Dr. Most answers listener questions.

Anna Musci, Executive Director at The Driehaus Museum, joins Dean to talk about what they have planned for their 14th-anniversary celebration happening this Saturday, June 25th. For more information visit driehausmuseum.org

Dan Collins, writer of the book and lyrics of Trevor, the Musical, joins Dean to talk about how the musical came to be and the debut of the musical on Disney+. Dan also explains the Trevor project, which is the nation’s only accredited crisis intervention and suicide prevention organization focused on saving young LGBTQ lives. For more information visit www.TheTrevorProject.org

Donica Lynn, Season of Concern Board member/Performer, Jerry’s Girls, joins Dean to talk about her upcoming performance to benefit Season of Concern, the emergency fund for Chicago theater artists, on Monday, June 27 at 7:30 pm, at Victory Gardens Theater.

Dean shares an interview with members of New Kids on the Block he conducted over the weekend at Wahlburgers in St. Charles, where New Kids on the Block joined their walk of fame. Dean catches up with the guys and they talk about what Chicago means to them.

Then Dean shares interviews from Graceland with some of the cast of the new Elvis movie, Austin Butler, who plays Elvis, and Tom Hanks, who plays Tom Parker.

To wrap up the show Dean takes listener calls on favorite memories about dad!