Dean, Dave and Andy start this week off by talking about how they see themselves acting like their dad as they have gotten older.

Delia Jervier, Executive Director, Alzheimer`s Association Illinois Chapter, join Dean to talk about June being Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. Delia also talks about The Alzheimer`s Association’s perspective on Alzheimer’s research, treatment, and upcoming events.

Mike Toomey, WGN-TV News announcer, joins Dean to talk about his upcoming comedy show at Zaines in Rosemont. For more information visit rosemont.zanies.com.

Dean’s A-List interview this week is with actor Chris Hemsworth!

Dustin Green, Director of Weber’s Grill Academy and Head Grill Master, joins Dean for FoodTime.