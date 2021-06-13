Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | June 13th, 2021 | A Sunday of A-Listers

The crew opens the show up with tales of the sea after Captain Schwanny returns from a day on Lake Michigan. Then, Dave “Skipper” Schwan delivers a Far Flung Forecast from Eureka, California.

Doctor Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean every Sunday morning to discuss the latest COVID-19 news and numbers. This week, Dr. Most talks about Anthony Rizzo’s decision to not get vaccinated and what kind of an impact that could have on the public. Plus, Dr. Most takes calls and texts from listeners with their vaccine questions.

Dean talks with the creators and producers of the new Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Living Document production at A Red Orchid Theatre. Artistic Director Kirsten Fitzgerald discusses the production and the near future of the theater as COVID restrictions loosen.

Film critics Pam Powell and Chuck Koplinski talk about the early success of ‘In The Heights’ and the return to theaters. Read Pam and Chuck’s full review at Reel Talk with Chuck and Pam.

Dean shares his three A-List interviews with James Corden, Rita Moreno, and David Oyelowo.

Dom’s Kitchen and Market recently opened on Diversey and Halstead. Bob Mariano joins the show to talk about his humble beginnings and what makes his new store so unique.

This week’s Food Time show features Weber Grill expert Doug Badger to talk about the brand new Weber SmokeFire grill. Badger says the “smart grill” computer gives the user an opportunity to monitor your food and grill temperature closer.