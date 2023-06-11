Dean, Dave and Andy start this week off by talking about former producer Ryan Pollock’s wedding.

Dr. Kevin Most, chief medical officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular health update. Dr. Most begins this week by discussing the potential health impacts of the Canadian wildfires. Dr. Most also touches on the Alzheimer’s drug that was recently approved by an FDA panel that slows the progression of cognitive decline. And of course, Dr. Most answers your questions.

Actor, comedian and director Frank Ferrante joins Dean to talk about the closing of Cabaret ZaZou and what comes next. The show’s final performance is on July 3.

Lookingglass Artistic Producer and Ensemble Member Phil Smith joins Dean to talk about The Lookingglass Lunch Show with Stephen Colbert, which is on June 16 at 11:30 a.m. at 167 Green St. Tickets are available here.

Musical artist Roman Banks joins Dean to discuss the show he stars in, MJ The Musical. The musical runs at the Nederlander Theatre from Aug. 1 through Sept. 2. Tickets can be purchased here.

Dean’s A-List interviews this week are with director Steven Caple Jr. and producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura!