Dean, Dave, and Andy start this week off by talking about Dean’s 4th of July in Michigan.

Dr. Kevin Most, chief medical officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular health update. Dr. Most begins this week by talking about a new treatment option for Alzheimer’s that just got FDA approval. And of course, Dr. Most answers your questions.

Sam Panayotovich, New England Sports Network sports betting analyst and Former WGN Sports Anchor, joins Dean and the Sunday crew to catch up on what he is doing, and share their favorite memories from the past.

Kieran McCabe, playing Buddy Holly in the Buddy Holly Story, joins Dean to talk about how he approaches his role and about the show. For more information visit marriotttheatre.com/show/buddy-the-buddy-holly-story.

Paul Glantz, Emagine co-founder and chairman, joins Dean to talk about a 96 foot movie screen that is opening in Batavia this week. For more information visit emagine-entertainment.com.

This week’s A-List interview is with Tom Hanks!

Samantha Esposito from the Burger Bible, joins Dean to talk about their time judging the Roscoe Village Burger Fest competition.