Dean starts the show by sharing an email he got about healthy hot dogs and Dean and the crew talk about how they only want to eat the real beef hot dogs. Then Dave gives his Far Flung Forecast!

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean Richards for this week’s regular COVID-19 segment. Dr. Most talks about how we might be in a calm before the storm period with variants starting to spread. Then Dr. Most provides an update on what new vaccines could be available to fight the different variants. With 4th of July weekend here Dr. Most gives firework safety tips so you can avoid serious injury. And of course, Dr. Most answers listener questions!

Dean and the crew share their favorite patriotic movies in honor of the 4th of July.

Neal Heitz, Manager of Taste of Chicago / DCASE Director of Event Production, joins Dean to talk about Taste of Chicago running from July 8th-10th. For more information click here.

Playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney joins Dean to talk about his Academy Award he won for his film Moonlight back in 2017. Then Tarell and Dean talk about his play Choir Boy that is now playing through July 24th at the Steppenwolf Theatre. For more information click here.