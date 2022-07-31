Dean and the crew start the show by talking about Lollapalooza and how the city reeks of marijuana as a result of it. Then Dave gives his Far Flung Forecast!

Dr. Robert Murphy, professor of infectious diseases at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, joins Dean to talk about President Biden testing positive again for COVID, and explain why he tested positive so quickly after testing negative. Then Dr. Murphy talks about Monkeypox and how we should learn from COVID to make sure we get the the virus under control. Then of course, Dr. Murphy answers your questions.

Dean is joined by WGN Radio News Anchor Don Kleppin to talk about his podcast called “Cannabis Man Podcast“and answer the questions Dean has about marijuana and what is legal in Illinois.

Priscilla Queen of the Desert Stars, Honey West and Josh Houghton join Dean to talk about converting the show from a movie and how the message of the play is still relevant today. Priscilla Queen of the Desert Stars is now playing through September 11, 2022 at the Mercury Theater Chicago, for more information click here.

Then Dean is joined by the great Bonnie Hunt, to talk about her new TV Series Amber Brown out now on Apple TV+.

Dean shares an interview with Billy Corgan, to share about the benefit concert his put on this week at his Madame Zuzu’s, a plant-based tea house that Corgan owns, to help the community of Highland Park.

Foodtime this week Dean shares an interview with Perry Farrell, who shares news about the future of Lollapalooza in Chicago and the recipe for his signature juice!