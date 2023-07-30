Dean Richards' Sunday Morning

Dean and Andy are joined by Don Kleppin this morning who is in for Dave Schwan. The group start this week out talking about past concerts they have attended. Then Dean does the Far Flung Forecast!

Dr. Brian Babka, MD FACSM, Sports Medicine Physician at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group, joins Dean for this week’s regular health update. Dr. Babka begins this week by talking about cardiac arrest in athletes after Bronny James suffering cardiac arrest this week. Dr. Babka shares about how this can happen in athletes and steps to take to protect yourself. And of course, Dr. Babka answers your questions.

Jeff Perry, Actor in “No Man’s Land” at the Steppenwolf, joins Dean to talk about his role and the production of the play.

Dean shares an interview he did last year with Lollapalooza Founder Perry Farrell in honor of Lollapalooza coming up this week!