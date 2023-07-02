Dean, Dave, and Andy start this week off by honoring the life of radio legend Dick Biondi.

Dr. Lauren N Taglia, MD PhD Dermatologist and Medical Director with Northwestern RMG, joins Dean for this week’s regular health update. Dr. Taglia begins this week by sharing tips on how to enjoy the warm weather but stay protected from the hot sun.

Marissa Lynn Jones, League of Chicago Theaters, joins Dean to talk about the Lookingglass Theater cutting staff and pausing production until the spring of 2024.

Beth Wolf, a Jeff-nominated Chicago Theatre Director, and Acting Coach, joins Dean to talk about how you can see a free Shakespeare play around Chicago this summer!

Diana Martinez Director, MacCannish Arts Center, joins Dean to talk about what the MacCannish Arts Center has on the schedule for the Summer!

Frank Kopanis, St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church and Parish Council President, joins to share about Greek Fest coming up next weekend! For more information visit saint-spyridon.net.