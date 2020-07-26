Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | July 26th, 2020 | Dr. Kevin Most, remembering Regis Philbin, B.J. Thomas and more…

In the wake of Regis Philbin passing, Dean and the Sunday Morning Team pay homage to the TV host throughout the entire show. Dave Schwan’s “Far Flung Forecast” takes us to South Bend where Regis attended college; Dean plays back a few of his favorite interview clips from over the years, and more.

Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, and he joins Dean Richards to talk about the latest COVID news including the progress in getting a vaccine. Dr. Most also answers listener questions and discusses the effects of the summer heat on us as it pertains to Covid. (15:46)

Anisa Mirza, founder of Tiny Broadway – a new virtual art and theatre platform for students, and Sarah Bockel, Broadway actress, join the show to discuss their mission to bridge technology with the arts. Tiny Broadway aims to provide a safe way for kids to experience arts programs outside of what their schools may or may not offer. Sarah will also be leading various courses, including theatrical sessions for corporate companies on behalf of Tiny Broadway, and shares details as to what that entails. To learn more about Tiny Broadway and how you can get involved, visit: www.tinybroadway.com (52:19)

Dean Richards is then joined by Tom Lee, Workshop Instructor for the Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival. Tom shares information about the 4th Annual Festival and the workshops being offered, the art of puppetry, and more. For more information, visit: www.chicagopuppetfest.org (1:07:00)

It’s the 50th Anniversary of “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head” by B.J. Thomas, and he joins the show to talk about some of his favorite highlights from his career over the years. B.J. and Dean discuss the hit single and its legacy, review some of his other greatest hits, and more. (1:36:11)

Dean Richards wraps the show by speaking with David Tamarkin, Digital Director and Editor of Epicurious, about recipes you can enjoy in the warm weather including an ice cream pie! (1:56:30)