Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | July 25th, 2021 | A-List interviews, Chicago food, and more…

Dean begins the Sunday show by remembering comedian Jackie Mason who died on Friday at 93. Dave Schwan and the Far Flung Forecast splashdown in a NASA themed edition.

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins the show to talk about the increase in COVID-19 cases, vaccine importance, and if Biden’s border policy is having an effect on rising COVID numbers. Dr. Most also takes questions from callers and texters.

The Goodman Theatre’s School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play is set to hit the stage on Friday, July 30th. Cast members Tania Richard, a veteran Goodman actress, and Ashley Crowe, first time Goodman actress, discuss the new show and their unique journeys leading up to the production. Richard and Crowe also talk about how they kept busy during COVID theatre restrictions.

This week’s Dean’s List A-List interviews includes M Night Shyamalan, director of the new movie ‘Old.’ Plus, Dean sits down with Audra McDonald who stars in the new Aretha Franklin movie ‘Respect.’

Food Time: Amy Cavanaugh, Dining Editor at Chicago Magazine, reveals a few of the restaurants that made her “Chicago’s Iconic Eats: 50 local classics everyone must try” list.