Dean, Dave, and Andy start off this week by talking about the great Tony Bennett who passed away this week at the age of 96.

Dr. Kevin Most, chief medical officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular health update. Dr. Most begins this week by talking about Alzheimer’s Disease after the passing of Tony Bennett. Then Dr. Most talks about how drugs prescribed for Diabetes, BP and heart disease, are actually helping with weight loss. And of course, Dr. Most answers your questions.

Dean’s first A-List interview is with Comedian Jim Gaffigan!

Dean is joined by Audrey Hare Actress in Chicago Shakespeare’s Theatre production of Beauty and the Beast to talk about the show and why it is a great show for families!

Dean’s next set of A-List interviews are with Actors Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, and Emily Blunt.

Cassia Schifter, Director of Restaurant Awards, Wine Spectator Magazine, joins Dean to talk about restaurants around Chicagoland that have the best wine!