Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | July 18th, 2021 | National Ice Cream Day

Dean talks Disco Demolition and asks Schwanny about the Chicago Yacht Club’s Race to Mackinac. Schwanny tops off the opening segment by delivering a Far Flung Forecast from Seneca Falls, New York.

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, discusses the spike in COVID-19 infections around the country. Dr. Most says the Delta variant will find the individuals who are not vaccinated and infect them the most. Calls and texts flood in with questions for Dr. Most on vaccine reactions and efficacy.

Miguel Cervantes, star of Chicago’s production of Hamilton, is headed to Broadway for New York’s production. Cervantes talks about getting trained to get back on stage as well as a raffle for a free trip to New York for a private screening of the Hamilton dress rehearsal. All proceeds from the raffle will go to CureEpilepsy.org in

“This Week in Theater” features Frank Ferrante to talk about his role as the “unfiltered host” of the new production at Teatro ZinZanni. Ferrante says the feeling and warm welcome he got the first time back on stage was overwhelming. Ferrante was Dean’s first in-studio guest in over a year and arrived in full makeup. Take a look on Dean’s Facebook Live.

WGN-TV’s newest meteorologist Tim Joyce stops by the WGN Radio studios to officially meet the Sunday morning crew. Joyce talks about his Chicago roots, Tom Skilling influence, and passion for gardening.

This week’s Food Time show features Emma Krupp, Assistant Editor of Time Out Chicago. Krupp talks about her 14 Best Ice Cream Shops in Chicago article in honor of National Ice Cream Day.