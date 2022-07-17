Dean and the crew start the show by talking about Dave going to see Elvis yesterday and what their favorite movie snack is. Then Dave gives his Far Flung Forecast!

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular COVID-19 segment. Dr. Most starts this week by explaining what BA 5 is and the concern level around it is. Again Dr. Most reiterates the importance of going to get your booster shot now and being careful in large group settings. Then of course Dr. Most answers your questions.

Taylor Iman Jones, Broadway Actor, Dancer and Singer joins Dean to talk about what she did during the pandemic and her role as Andy in The Devil Wears Prada that will playing Chicago from July 19 – August 21, 2022, at Broadway In Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre. For more information click here.

Dean then shares an interview with Ted Neeley best known as “Jesus from Jesus Christ Superstar from 2015 in honor of coming to Broadway in Chicago this week.

Today is National Ice Cream Day and Lynn Sapp, Owner of Original Rainbow Cone Inc. joins to talk about the famous Rainbow Cone and share some samples with the crew!