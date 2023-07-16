Dean, Dave, and Andy are joined by Jim Turano this week! The crew starts this week off by talking about Elton John’s final show.

Dr. Kevin Most, chief medical officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular health update. Dr. Most begins this week by talking about over-the-counter oral contraceptive pill becoming FDA approved this week. Then Dr. Most warns about the dangers of artificial sweeteners. And of course, Dr. Most answers your questions.

Nathaniel Ekman, Executive Director For Dance for Life, and Randy Duncan, Choreographer for Dance For Life, join Dean to talk about Dance For Life coming up on August 19th. For tickets visit auditoriumtheatre.org

This week’s A-List interview is with Christopher Nolan!