Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | July 12th, 2020 | Pat Boone, André De Shields, summer cooking, and more…

Dean Richards and the Sunday morning crew open up the show remembering disco on the 41st anniversary of Disco Demolition.

Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital. Dr. Most joins Dean to discuss the latest COVID-19 news and answer your questions. Dr. Most also talks about the search for a vaccine, if you should get it when it’s found, and why different strains of the virus have varying degrees of severity. (19:09)

Then, new President and CEO of Ravinia, Jeff Haydon, talks about his ties to the festival and what he hopes to do with the theater. (49:00)

A virtual performance of ‘Sweet Home Chicago‘ featured 100 of Chicago’s best performers and artists to raise funds for Illinois artists. Dean talks with Scott Silberstein, a multi-Emmy Award-winning writer, producer, composer and director who put the all-star video together. Plus, Andre De Shields talks about his performance in the video and why it was such a special video for him to participate in. (57:05)

Dean has been cooking up great summer dishes on the WGN-TV morning news show. On radio side, he talks more about great summer side dishes and asks listeners to chime in with their favorites. Check out a few homemade baked bean recipes from listeners, below. (1:19:38)

Legendary singer Pat Boone talks about his latest music release, “Can’t We Get Along.” The song is written by Boone and performed by singer Wendy Moten. Boone talks about the significance of the song, especially in 2020, and discusses the times he witnessed racism throughout his career. (1:56:16)

Eudell Watts IV is the owner of Old Arthur’s Barbecue Sauce and joins the Food Time segment to talk all things BBQ. From dry rubs to sauces, Dean and Watts talk about all of the products that Old Arthur offers as well as some great summer grilling tips. (2:14:40)

That and more on this edition of Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning!