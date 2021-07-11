Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | July 11th, 2021 | An outta this world edition of the Sunday show

Dean and the Sunday morning crew open up the show by talking with NASA Astronaut Mike Massimino about Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic space flight.

Doctor Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean Richards every Sunday morning to discuss the latest COVID-19 news and numbers. This week, Dr. Most talks about the new numbers and data of the Delta Variant and how it is spreading out of control. Dr. Most also talks about Alzheimer’s disease and answers questions from listeners.

Steve Soble, owner of Southport Lanes, talks about the closing of the iconic Chicago bowling alley. The alley was the last manual bowling location in Chicago. Soble is also the owner of other establishments in Chicago including District Brew Yards.

This Week in Theatre: Comedian Bello Nock promotes his new show at the Palace Theater in the Dells. Nock says the show is perfect for the entire family and something four generations can laugh at, especially as we come out of the pandemic. Later, Deb Clapp, Executive Director of the League of Chicago Theaters, talks about the reopening of Chicago theaters.

Food Time: Dean talks about his experience this weekend at the Lincoln Park Farmers Market and the loads of fresh food he bought. Then, he wraps up the show by covering good recipes to cook to beat the summer heat.