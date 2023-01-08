Dean returns with Dave and Andy to try and survive the shortest show of 2023, starting with Dave’s Far Flung Forecast!

Dean shares his interview with actor Tom Hanks to discuss his latest film, ‘A Man Called Otto’

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for a look at the recent incident in which Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest. Dr. Most talks about the response and equipment from emergency personnel that allowed Hamlin a rapid recovery. He also talks about how to stay healthy to reduce your own risk for cardiac arrest.