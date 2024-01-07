Dean welcomes Mark Carman and Kevin Wells to the show who are filling in for Andy Masur and Dave Schwan.

WGN-TV Weather Producer Bill Snyder joins Dean to give a weather update for today and this upcoming week.

Dr. Emily Tuchman, Doctor of Internal Medicine at Northwestern Glenview Outpatient Center, joins Dean for this week’s health update. Dr. Tuchman gives a COVID update and talks about how to stay healthy. Then Dr. Tuchman talks about how to set yourself up for healthy eating and working out plans for the new year.

Marissa Lynn Jones, Executive Director of League of Chicago Theaters, joins Dean to explain what Chicago Theatre Week is and what people can expect to see. For more information visit choosechicago.com/chicago-theatre-week

Dean’s A-List interviews this week are with Comedian Jo Koy and Daniel Levy, Ruth Negga, and Himesh Patel, from the new movie Good Grief!