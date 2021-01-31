Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | January 31th, 2021 | A very snowy Sunday morning show

Welcome to a snowy edition of the Sunday morning show. Dean Richards and the gang reminisce on past Chicago blizzards and the crazy memories that came with them. WGN-TV Meteorologist Mike Hamernik talks overnight snow totals and what’s to come as the storm slowly leaves the Chicagoland area.

Doctor Robert Murphy is the Professor of Infectious Diseases at the Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine. Dr. Murphy talks to the 72% efficacy rate of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine compared to the higher efficacy rates of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. He says it’s smarter to take the Johnson & Johnson vaccine rather than waiting longer for the ones with higher efficacy rates. Dr. Murphy also talks about why pharmaceutical companies don’t all produce the same vaccine.

WGN-TV chief meteorologist Tom Skilling calls in the from the home weather office to talk new and old snow storms.

Sharing Notes has been bringing music to hospitals in the Chicagoland area since 2012. Executive Director Liz Burgess says music has a unique way of soothing and connecting families to patients. Burgess also discusses how Sharing Notes has adjusted during the pandemic to keep bringing bedside joy. Visit the Sharing Notes website for more information and to see more of the good that Sharing Notes is doing in Chicago.

Dean shares his one-on-one Zoom conversation with Bob Newhart. The two discussed everything from presidents that Newhart has meet, memorabilia in their home studios, and classic Newhart stories.

Jan Miller, Food Editor of Better Homes & Gardens, talks copycat recipes of your favorite from fast food restaurants and candy bar foods. Plus, Miller talks Super Bowl Sunday apps and meals. Check out the copycat and Super Bowl recipes on their website.