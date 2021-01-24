Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | January 24th, 2021 | Denzel Washington, Ramsey Lewis, and more…

Dean Richards and the Sunday Morning crew kick off the show by talking about the inauguration and the live performances that came with it. Plus, Dave Schwan delivers a “Far Flung Forecast” from the hometown of an iconic baseball player.

Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Dean Richards every Sunday morning at 9:30 to discuss the latest COVID-19 news and to answer your questions. This week, Dr. Most discusses the new Biden administration and what they’ll be doing to fight the virus. He also talks about the effectiveness of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine and where it is in the testing process. Plus, Dr. Most takes time to answer questions from listeners.

Dean Reynolds, NewsNation’s National Political Correspondent, talks about the busy week in Washington and what is to follow in the weeks ahead.

Jazz legend Ramsey Lewis talks with Dean Richards about how his life changed after “The ‘In’ Crowd” exploded on the charts in 1965. Lewis also discusses his live, weekly “Saturday Salon” performances from his living room. Visit Ramsey’s website for more information and to purchase tickets to Lewis’ virtual performances.

Dean shares his A-List interview with Denzel Washington, Jared Leto and Rami Malek. The Oscar winners discuss their new film, ‘The Little Things.’