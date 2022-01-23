Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | January 23th, 2022 | A Snowy Sunday Show

Dean and the crew start the show by testing their old radio DJ skills, and they still got it!

Dr. Kevin Most joins the show to give a weekly COVID-19 update and talk about the continued importance of getting vaccinated. Dr. Most also answers questions from listeners; including, how long you can test positive after infection and the accuracy of rapid tests. ‘This Week In Theater’ features actor Matt Mueller to talk about the continued success of “The Play That Goes Wrong” at the Broadway Playhouse. Dean wraps up the show with delicious, comfort foods and a low-carb recipe.