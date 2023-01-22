Dean, Dave, and Andy start this week off by talking about memories from their time in Cub and Boy scouts.

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular health update. Dr. Most starts this week off by giving a quick COVID update and why it is still important to be up to date on your COVID shots. Then Dr. Most talks about what leads to heart problems and shares healthy heart tips. And of course Dr. Most answers listener questions.

Ginger Minj (Blanche/writer/director) and Gidget Galore (Rose) from “Golden Gals” join Dean to about the show started and how they channel their inner “Golden Girl” for their role.