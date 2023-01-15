Dean, Dave, and Andy start this week off by talking about the Mega Millions Jackpot and what they would do if they won. Then it is time for Dave Schwan’s far flung forecast!

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular health update. Dr. Most starts this week off by talking about safety of the vaccine and warns that we could see a rise in COVID in the coming weeks. Then Dr. Most talks about cardiac arrest and the importance of knowing CPR. And of course Dr. Most answers listener questions.

Actor Gary Sinise joins Dean to talk about growing up in Illinois and about am upcoming show the Gary Sinise Foundation is putting on at the Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theatre called Last Out: Elegy of a Green Beret running from January 20th-21st. For tickets and more click here.

Dean honors the life of Lisa Marie Presley by sharing audio from last year of Lisa Marie and and her mother Priscilla Presley.