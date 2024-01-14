Dean, Dave, and Andy start this week by talking about the weather and the frigid temperatures.

WGN-TV Weather Producer Bill Snyder joins Dean to give a weather update for today and this upcoming week with the freezing cold temperatures.

Dr. Robert Murphy, Professor of Infectious Diseases, at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, joins Dean for this week’s health update. Dr. Murphy tells you what you need to know about RSV and what to do to protect yourself. Then Dr. Murphy talks a little bit about how to stay safe during the freezing cold temperatures.

Christine Deaver, Actor, Writer, Director, and voiceover artist, joins Dean to talk about Christine’s coming back to Teatro ZinZanni now playing at the Belgian Spiegeltent. For tickets visit zinzanni.com/chicago/.

Dean goes into the archives to share an interview from last year with Miguel Cervantes, Star of “Hamilton” in Chicago.

Dean’s A-List interviews this week are with Andi McDowell, Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams, Sadie La Flamme, the cast of The Way Home on Hallmark!