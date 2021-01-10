Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | January 10th, 2021 | Congressman Mike Quigley, Hilary Swank, and more…

Dean Richards begins the show by reflecting on the events that happened at the United States Capitol last week. Dave Schwan delivers a Far Flung Forecast from Greenville, Tennessee.

Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Dean Richards every Sunday morning at 9:30 to discuss the latest COVID-19 news and to answer your questions. This week, Dr. Most discusses the U.K. and the South African COVID-19 variants, how contagious they are, and how they’re different. Dean also shares a new mask tip that helps to not fog up his glasses.

NewsNation’s National Political Correspondent Dean Reynolds talks to the events that took place at the U.S. Capitol last week and the possibility of a Trump impeachment.

Pianist, actor, and playwright Hershey Felder joins the show to talk about his live virtual performance of “Before Fiddler.” In the show, Felder plays Sholem Aleichem in a story that leads up to the famous “Fiddler on the Roof” production. Felder also talks about life in Florence, Italy and cooking pasta. You can stream the live performance on Sunday, February 7th at 7:00pm. Visit Felder’s website for more information, tickets, and additional shows.

Congressman Mike Quigley talks about his experience during and leading up to the raid on the U.S. Capitol last week. Quigley says the raid on the Capitol could have been much worse and that he fears it is not the last. Dean also asks the Congressman about the possibility of President Trump being impeached before January 20th.

Dean shares his A-List interviews with actress Hilary Swank, actor Michael Ealy, and director following the release of their film, ‘Fatale.’