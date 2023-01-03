Elton Jim Turano is in for Dean Richards on this first Sunday morning of the year, but listen anyway. Elton Jim talks to Ryan and Andy about what they did to ring in the new year and what to look forward to.

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central Dupage Hospital, joins Elton Jim to reflect going into year 3 with COVID and what to expect as new variants continue to develop.

Dean Richards calls in to talk to Jim about the many New Year’s Eve shows and celebrations that happened in Chicago and other parts of the country.